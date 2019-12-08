Oman Project Management Chapter launched

MUSCAT, DEC 8 – Project management professionals in the Sultanate celebrated the launch of Oman Project Management Chapter (OPMC) with a launch ceremony attended by a wide section of executives from diverse industries including Banking, Oil & Gas and Telecommunications, besides academicians from local educational institutes and universities. The ceremony opened with a brief introduction delivered by Laith al Harthy, President of OPMC. The highlight of the event was a panel discussion comprising eminent personalities and leaders both from academia and industry. Professor Yusra Mouzughi — VC of Muscat University; Omar bin Abdulaziz al Kharousi — Head PMO of Bank Muscat; and Deqa Galaal — Digitalisation and AI Strategist — EJAAD shared their experiences in the domain of project management.

Interesting suggestions were made on how to bridge the gap between the Project Management learning in universities and practical aspects such that the new graduates learn and gain experience from industry practitioners/pioneers and imbibe Project Management as a “life skill”. The leaders see a big value coming from OPMC to help promote best practices of Project Management among professionals from different backgrounds and industries in Oman, especially when the Sultanate is seeing several projects being implemented across various sectors.

