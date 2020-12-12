Oman prohibits foreign investment in some activities

Muscat: The Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) has issued a decision 209/2020 specifying the list of activities in which foreign investment is prohibited, and limiting it to the Omani investor only.

The decision is based on the Foreign Capital Investment Law issued under Royal Decree 50/2019

In line with the priority given by the government to empower small and medium enterprises, the Omani investor can invest in all activities in which foreign investment is prohibited, and this list will also be updated according to the circumstances of each stage to keep pace with economic developments.

The decision aims to provide an opportunity for small and medium enterprises owned by Omanis in these sectors and to ensure that projects and activities related to the national identity and Omani heritage are not affected.

To provide an attractive investment environment for investors and to create favorable conditions for investment in the country, the Gulf investor is treated as an Omani investor in practicing economic activities in the Sultanate, taking into account the economic agreement in force in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council for countries.

The Foreign Capital Investment Law also granted a number of incentives, privileges, and guarantees that contribute to stabilizing foreign investments in the Sultanate.

The issuance of this decision is in line with the issuance of the executive regulations of the Foreign Capital Investment Law. Article (14) of the Foreign Capital Investment Law promulgated under Royal Decree 50/2019 states that a list of activities in which foreign investment is prohibited to be issued by a decision from the Minister.

The list of activities prohibited for foreign investors include:

Manufacture of Omani sweets, Manufacture of Omani daggers, Specialized stores for sale Omani daggers, Specialized stores for the sale of traditional weapons Specialized stores for craft products Sewing and knitting Arab and non-Arab men’s and women’s clothes Tailoring and sewing sports and military clothes Transporting and selling drinking water Repairing electrical parts in vehicles, charging batteries Detailing Omani cuffs Tailoring and sewing women gowns, Repairing and cleaning vehicles’ radiators Repairing tires and wheel caps, repairing vehicle scales, Vehicle washing and lubricating stations, Vehicle oil change, Auto air conditioner repair, Auto and vehicle sound exhaust repair, Car and vehicle cleaning and polishing, Fruit and vegetable wholesaling, Wholesale of cooking gas and LPG filling stations, Retailing in specialty stores for honey, Vehicle fuel stations, Diesel fuel stations, In-store retail of phones and their accessories, Retail sale in specialized stores for souvenirs, antiques, and paintings, Retail sale in specialized stores of natural flowers and plants, Retail sale in specialized stores of pottery and handicrafts, Retail sale in specialized stores selling cooking gas, Retail sale in specialized stores of silverware and gifts, Retail sale in specialized stores for licensed phone cards in the Sultanate, Retail sale in specialized stores for animal feed, Retail sale in specialized stores for bags, retail sale in specialized stores for wedding supplies, Retail sale in specialized stores for fireworks, Retail sale in specialized stores of empty gas cylinders, Retail sale in specialized stores for wedding cards, Transportation of pilgrims and Umrah performers, Road transport by truck to cooking gas cylinders, shipping and unloading of goods and customs clearance offices, Valuation of canceled vehicles, Commission and real estate brokerage insurance agent, and labor offices (recruitment), Employment offices, and regulation in public buildings, Photocopying and document printing services, Transaction tracking offices, Installation and assembly of neon panels, Management and operation of fuel filling stations, Driving schools, Specialized rehabilitation centers, Old people’s homes, orphanages, rehabilitation homes, Activities are related to libraries and archives.

Article 1 of the same decision also specified the activities in which foreign investment is prohibited, except for what is established in tourist establishments, such as washing all kinds of textiles, washing and ironing clothes with steam (dry washing), cutting and styling hair for men and children, and types of cosmetics for women.

Article 2 stipulates that investment projects existing at the time of its implementation shall be excluded from the application of its provisions, and it is prohibited to assign them to third parties without the written consent of the minister or his authorized representative.

The third article also stipulates that everything that contradicts this decision or contradicts its provisions shall be canceled, and the fourth article of the decision stipulates that it shall be enforced on the day following the date of its publication.

The provisions of the Foreign Capital Investment Law apply to every non-Omani natural or legal person who establishes an investment project in the Sultanate, by enabling his capital and assets to establish economically viable investment projects for the Sultanate, as the Foreign Capital Investment Law contributes to providing an attractive investment environment for investors and creating The appropriate conditions for investment in light of the world’s competition to attract investments by granting incentives, privileges, and guarantees that contribute to the stability of foreign investments in the Sultanate.