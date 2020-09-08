Oman prepares for smooth back to school in November

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Monday under the Chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, cleared the general framework on education prepared by the Ministry of Education.

The plan includes operating schools in the Sultanate during the academic year 2020/2021, despite the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The education framework consists of executive procedures and schemes for the development of work mechanisms to ensure quality and comprehensiveness of education, as well as health precautions, for all students in the Sultanate, irrespective of the variation in styles, an official statement said.

The committee will follow up on the assessment of health data associated with the educational process in the Sultanate’s schools and take further decisions accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, represented by the director of primary health, has been meeting with the school to develop a procedural plan before the start of the next academic year.

The major plans include preparing a database of school students who suffer from chronic diseases. Efforts will be made to ensure that all students get vaccinations as per a schedule and according to different age groups.

There will be a special press conference soon dedicated to the education sector in the presence of the Minister of Education.

“The press conference will focus on the start of the school year and the procedures for the return of children to schools,” said the Minister of Health and the member of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.