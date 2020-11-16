Oman praises UN initiatives on tolerance

Muscat, Nov 16

Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values was unveiled as part of the celebration to mark UN International Day for Tolerance on Monday.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmy, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs; Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister; Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health; and Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, took part in the event.

“Oman’s efforts in promoting a universal culture of peace, mutual understanding, respect for and appreciation of life, making people preserve their identities and consolidate the values of community partnership are truly reflected in the draft Declaration,” Al Salmy said. Al Busaidy said the values of tolerance and understanding are deeply rooted in international understanding but they are challenged globally. However, the United Nations has been playing a crucial role in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the world.

“We praise the pioneering role of the UN in enhancing tolerance and humanity globally. The Sultanate wants to enhance values of tolerance and the international community should focus more on dialogues of tolerance and peace. The ideology of tolerance and mutual respect are deep rooted in our culture.”

Oman launched the initiative “Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values”, calling on the world to adopt a global ethical order that promotes mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence in 2019 by the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs. This year, it’s based on two important themes. The first is shared beliefs and bridging cultural gaps as an essential element to peace, security and development, and the second theme is based on adopting a global ethical order that pushes people forward to uniting their obligations and efforts, protecting mankind and earth, and achieving peace, coexistence and understanding.

“The precautions observed to fight the invisible virus these days itself is a bond to unite humanity. People across the world are following the same precautions and it is sending a message to the world that humanity is united despite its heterogeneous nature. Tolerance and mutual understanding and respect are deep-rooted in our society, culture and religion,” said Al Harrasi.

KABEER YOUSUF