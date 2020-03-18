Oman Post to keep operating despite COVID-19 crisis

Oman Post, an Asyad member company, has announced that it is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and continues to follow strategies and measures recommended by the Supreme Committee on Coronavirus Management, the Ministry of Health and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). The company has emphasised that its top priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers and the community.

In order to ensure continuity of work under the current circumstances, Oman Post has formed a Steering Committee that activated its Business Continuity Plan. This is to guarantee the uninterrupted flow of operations in compliance with HSE best practices, particularly with respect to meeting hygiene standards. A Crisis Management Team has also been formulated to provide all the required support to all business functions and ensure implementation of all official directives.

“Oman Post is sparing no effort in implementing the necessary prevention and containment procedures to ensure the safety of our team and customers,” said Abdulmalik al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post. “Following the regulations put by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the World Health Organization, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through mail or parcels. So far, it has been business as usual for our services, but we are also taking all the necessary precautions to ensure un-interruption of services, while implementing social distancing restrictions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone. In the coming days and weeks, and given the rapid developments and implemented procedures by the government, customers might see some delays, but our priority is to ensure our services continue even in the most challenging circumstances’’.

Oman Post’s activated procedures ensure the safety of its team and customers and include working from home for certain departments, virtual meetings, among others. Continuous sterilization of all branches and providing sanitizers across the branch network is also implemented. Another procedure includes the suspension of using tablets, electronic screens that requires touching, while activating other tools to serve customers at service points and branches across the Sultanate.

