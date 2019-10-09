Oman Post to focus on last-mile delivery

Oman Post will focus on improving the last-mile delivery system and some projects will be announced in the coming months. Speaking to the Observer, Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO, Oman Post, said, “We are investing in developing an efficient last-mile delivery system in 2020 that will bring economic returns to the company. Home delivery is a costly option and some countries charge high premiums to deliver at home, and I don’t think the Oman market is ready for it. Private players will be also romped in to make the last-mile delivery cost-effective.” On the future of postal services, he said Oman Post is part of the logistics company that will handle eCommerce business. “Today’s market is not domestic anymore and people are buying from anywhere in the world.”

He said post offices in Oman have been revamped. The branches in Al Amerat, Al Mouj, Airport Heights and Mabela have been refurbished keeping in mind that customers need not spend more than 20 minutes for a transaction.

Oman Post CEO made the comments as Oman marked the 145th World Post Day, which coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union, with an exhibition and a host of activities at Muscat Grand Mall. The event was held in the presence of Said bin Hamdoon al Harthy, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ports and Maritime Affairs, and acting Under-Secretary of Communications. Al Harthy said, “The ministry’s vision is to position Oman as a leader in the postal services sector, delivering social and economic growth. We are working towards that goal by identifying and analysing the latest trends that influence the future of integrated end-to-end postal services and logistics locally and internationally. The exhibition also saw Oman Post launching a commemorative postcard. Spanning three days from October 9-11, the exhibition is open to the public from 10 am to 10 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and Friday from 1:30 pm. Oman Post also signed two MoUs with Souq Mazoon of Zubair Small Enterprises Centre and MarkeetEx, an eCommerce platform, to be their logistics partners.

