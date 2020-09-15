Oman Post strengthens SME competitiveness

MUSCAT, SEPT 15 – Trade facilitation for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is a topic that Oman Post, an Asyad member company, is taking on by leveraging its infrastructure and host of tailored postal and logistics services, building a marketplace that is conducive to sale and distribution of products for these businesses. The company has recently launched the International Premium Express Mail (IPEX), a new premium international document and parcel shipping service.

Considered as engines of growth for Oman, SMEs currently constitute over 90 per cent of businesses in the Sultanate. Meeting the evolving needs of today’s e-Commerce customers is a key focus for Oman Post now and moving forward. With IPEX, Oman Post customers can ship internationally to over 220 destinations. Door-to-door deliveries to major GCC cities can be completed within 24-hours, while other GCC locations can be reached within 48-72 hours.

Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post said, “Enabling e-commerce is particularly important for small businesses, who can access new customers via Oman Post’s domestic and international delivery network.

We want to support them in delivering their products to their customers conveniently and efficiently. Our services including parcel delivery, express mail, and the recently launched IPEX service offer peace of mind as we handle the entire process, from pick-up and packaging to transportation towards the final destination of the products and customs procedures in case of international shipments.”

