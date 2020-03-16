Oman Post offers 30pc discount on domestic road shipments

Oman Post has introduced a 30 per cent off on its domestic road cargo service. Customers can now avail of this offer that is available at 10 branches including Suhar, Al Athaiba, Burj Al Sahwa, Al Buraimi, Nizwa, Haima, Salalah, Sur, Ibri, and Ibra, to safely and securely send their parcels and shipments across the Sultanate.

Oman Post has added this service to its portfolio early 2019, which was previously managed by Mwasalat, but both companies are still collaborating as the service is offered station by station through Mwasalat’s busses.

Nasser al Zadjali, Head of Cargo at Oman Post, said: “Our journey of transformation through business excellence continues to gain momentum. We are shifting our service portfolio from being a traditional postal service provider into a parcel-delivery business. We are noticing that parcel volumes, in general, are on the rise year-on-year, and that is a huge opportunity from a business perspective, but also, we are intensifying our parcel logistics capacity in order to offer a customers more value-added services both on individual and corporate levels.”

The latest offer from Oman Post is geared towards individuals, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates of all sizes. The new promotion is in line with the company’s strategy to put customers first and fuel the Sultanate’s economic growth.

