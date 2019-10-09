Oman Post conducts exhibition at Muscat Grand Mall

Oman commemorated the 145th World Post Day, which coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union, with a dedicated exhibition and a host of activities at Muscat Grand Mall.

The special event was organized by the Ministry of Transport and Communications in collaboration with Oman Post, an Asyad Group member company. Spanning three days from October 9-11, the exhibition is open to the public from 10 am till 10 pm on Wednesday and Thursday with Friday’s hours from 1:30 pm