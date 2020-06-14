Oman Post launches stamp to recognise fight against Covid-19

Oman Post has launched an exclusive stamp in recognition of the efforts of the Omani authorities in combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The “Oman Faces Corona” stamp is available from 22nd of June and 40% of the proceeds will be donated to the Ministry of Health’s Endowment Fund, which was recently established to help support health services. Depicting some of the frontline workers who are selflessly working to keep the country safe, the unique issue includes stamp, souvenir sheet, and first day cover.

Abdulmalik Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post, said, “Every single day, our frontline workers remind us about the humility and the preciousness of life, whether it be our doctors, nurses, police officers, military and security forces, journalists, postal workers, or those working in essential services. We thank them for the immense sacrifice they continue to make for us, but also the sacrifices their families and loved ones are making. This stamp is our way of expressing our gratitude, to contribute to the efforts of the government to fight the pandemic, but also as a keepsake. So that when all this is over, its not the destruction of the virus we remember, but the heroism of the people who fought it.”

As the pandemic continues to unfold, Oman Post has made several moves to help limit the spread and keep its employees and the wider community safe. In-branch, it has limited customer walk-ins to appointments only in order to reduce face-to-face interactions and by providing door to door service through ASYAD Express. In support of social and physical distancing, Oman Post continues to operate with only essential employees remaining on-site, while all other employees are working from home.

The new COVID-19 stamp will be available starting June 22nd in the following branches: Ruwi, Al Khoud, Salalah central post office, Al Kuwair, Sinaw, Sur, Nizwa, Sohar, Rustaq, Al Buraimi, Ibri, and Kasab. For more information or to become a member of the Oman Post Philatelic Department, please use the email: Philatelic@omanpost.om.