Oman Post launches stamp on ties with China

Muscat: In recognition of the Sultanate’s special relationship with China, Oman Post, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has launched a new stamp. The launch ceremony was conducted with the participation of Mohammed bin Nasser al Wahaibi, Undersecretary for Administration and Financial Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for Information; Li Lingbing, Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Oman; and Abdulmalik Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post.

Commemorating 40 years of official diplomatic relations between the two countries, the unique stamp depicts one of China’s most famous historical landmarks, the Great Wall of China, as well as an Omani fort and the historical Sindbad voyage from Sohar to Guangzhou. Culture and history buffs can purchase a special issue, which also includes 500 First Day Covers and 3,000 Souvenir Sheets.

Abdulmalik Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post of Oman Post, said, “We’re proud to celebrate the unique friendship Oman and China share. At Oman Post, we always seek to create stamps that represent topics of historical, political, and cultural significance and immortalize them for all to enjoy. Our latest issue is a great reminder of the positive connections Oman has made throughout history, as it continues to build strong ties around the world.”

Oman and China has enjoyed a friendly relationship since official diplomatic ties were established in 1978, although traditional ties date back 1,200 years. Due to its strategic location on the trade route between the East and the West, Oman’s port of Sohar was once known as the ‘Gateway to China’. Reaffirming its cultural ties, in 1980 a replica of a ninth-century Arab dhow named ‘The Sohar’, was sailed from Oman to China, tracing the journey that was said to have been undertaken by the legendary Omani voyager, Sindbad. In 2018 the two countries signed a ‘Belt and Road’ cooperation document, which has established a new platform for economic cooperation between the two countries in various fields.