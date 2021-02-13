Oman Post launches first e-commerce service centre

MUSCAT, FEB 13 – As part of building e-commerce capabilities, Oman Post Asyad Express, a member of Asyad Group, has signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Sohar Port and Freezone, the up-and-coming gateway to the GCC region, to open the company’s first service centre for postal and e-commerce services. The launch of the new centre came in line with Oman Post Asyad Express’ strategy to offer a comprehensive logistics network locally and regionally.

The SLA was signed by Nasser al Sharji, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post Asyad Express and Omar Mahmood al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone — DCEO of Sohar Port.

“The new Oman Post Asyad Express service centre in Sohar Port and Freezone is a key facility on our list of investor-friendly services. This is an extension to our previous collaborations, as we already have more than 200 PO addresses across the development to ensure we continue to provide unique services and outstanding amenities to our growing base of businesses,” said Al Mahrizi.

“The opening of the new centre is part of Oman Post Asyad Express’ strategy to continue expanding our network ensuring our products and services are available to our customers across the Sultanate. Our suite of postal and logistics services is delivered with a focus on quality, convenience, and the know-how locally and internationally,” said Nasser al Sharji, Acting CEO of Oman Post Asyad Express.

The SLA will allow Oman Post Asyad Express access to SOHAR Port and Freezone’s database of investors in order to promote its services and businesses. Once the service centre is open, Oman Post Asyad express will carry out fast track procedures to enable businesses in the development to benefit from postal and logistics services including; PO Boxes, domestic and international document and parcel delivery, e-commerce and fulfilment services.