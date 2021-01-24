Oman Post launches delivery to 220 destinations worldwide

MUSCAT, JAN 24 – Oman Post Asyad Express has launched its new international shipping service, Asyad Express International. Offering door-to-door deliveries worldwide, customers can easily send and track their documents and parcels at competitive prices to over 220 destinations.

Available at all 86 Oman Post branches across the Sultanate, as well as pickup collection services for corporate customers, Asyad Express International makes it easier than ever to send shipments abroad, with the confidence of knowing they are in good hands.

Nasser al Sharji, Acting CEO of Oman Post Asyad Express said, “At Oman Post Asyad Express, we are continually working on enhancing our services to meet our customers’ evolving needs.

As e-commerce continues to gain momentum, we are supporting our business customers, while focusing on small and medium enterprises to scale their businesses, reach to online shoppers beyond the Sultanate and access new markets, with the choice, convenience and control they need to expand their business.”

Fast, reliable and affordable, Asyad Express International enables customers to ship packages of up to 25kg, delivering to over 220 destinations between 48-72 hours, and major cities in the GCC in as little as 24 hours.

With convenience as a top priority, the service includes a track and trace feature, which customers can access through the company’s website and contact centres.

Oman Post Asyad Express continues to build on its strategy to provide tailored delivery services across Oman, the region and internationally, for its growing B2C and B2B customer base.

In addition to Asyad Express International, the company offers a variety of freight services, nation-wide door-to-door delivery, express mail, government services, enhanced traditional postal services and e-commerce solutions, while working to position the Sultanate as a leading trade and logistics hub.

