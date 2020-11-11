Local Main 

Oman Post issues 8 stamps featuring traditional Horse, Camel Pageant

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Post, an Asyad Group company, has issued eight postal stamps featuring the Horse and Camel Pageant, locally known as “horse, camel race Ardha,” which celebrates the Sultanate’s cultural heritage.

Oman Post designed the new stamps using augmented reality technology to enable individuals to explore the deep-rooted Omani heritage.

Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post, said that the company will continue to utilize new, innovative techniques to showcase the Sultanate’s cultural and artistic heritage where national traits and traditions constitute the heirloom of successive generations. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8642 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fire at budget hotel in Delhi kills 17

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fire at budget hotel in Delhi kills 17

Pay for your irregular-shaped baggage

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Pay for your irregular-shaped baggage

Sultanate prays for winter rains

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Sultanate prays for winter rains