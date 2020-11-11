Oman Post issues 8 stamps featuring traditional Horse, Camel Pageant

Muscat: Oman Post, an Asyad Group company, has issued eight postal stamps featuring the Horse and Camel Pageant, locally known as “horse, camel race Ardha,” which celebrates the Sultanate’s cultural heritage.

Oman Post designed the new stamps using augmented reality technology to enable individuals to explore the deep-rooted Omani heritage.

Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post, said that the company will continue to utilize new, innovative techniques to showcase the Sultanate’s cultural and artistic heritage where national traits and traditions constitute the heirloom of successive generations. –ONA

