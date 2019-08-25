Oman Post hosts GCC Joint Purchase Committee meeting

MUSCAT: Oman Post, member of the Asyad Group, hosted the 28th edition of the joint Gulf Cooperation Council Purchase Committee for Postal Supplies and Equipment in Salalah. The 3-day meeting is a regional event conducted periodically to address challenges and leverage opportunities related to unified procurement procedures across the GCC.

Representatives of postal operators reviewed contracts of tenders made by the postal administrations in each country. They also discussed the development and implementation of the Committee’s work plan for the remainder of 2019 and 2020. Oman Post representatives included Eng Ahmed al Kayari and Aziza al Mahrouqiyah from the company’s Supply Chain Department. The Committee’s meetings offer better value, better services and high-quality products with cost savings of 10 per cent of the operation’s materials, which helps Oman Post, and indirectly its customers, access the best options available in the market place.

Abdulmalik al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post said, “With an ever-changing market for traditional postal services and emergence of e-commerce, Oman Post’s procurement practices plays a significant role in the company’s strategic and business goals. Oman Post collaborates proactively with other GCC operators, business partners to deliver best-value solutions and integrated supply chains that are timely, cost effective, and operationally efficient. Our Supply Chain Department is constantly on the lookout to modernise its regulations and procedures ensuring efficient spending and reduced transaction costs with local and international suppliers.”

Oman Post is a lean, focused, and agile organisation that prioritises business excellence and alignment across all functions. The company recently introduced two globally recognised approaches to its day-to-day operations to achieve improvements in innovation, profitability, technology, efficiency, revenue growth, customer satisfaction and other focus areas of our operations. Through the EFQM business excellence model (European Foundation for Quality Management) and LEAN approach, Oman Post is working towards enhancing the overall customer experience and business excellence.

Related