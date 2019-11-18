Oman Post features Batinah Expressway in commemorative stamp

Muscat: Under the patronage of Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, Oman Post, member of the Asyad Group issued a new stamp commemorating Oman’s 49th National Day. With the Sultanate becoming one of the fastest-growing countries when it comes to infrastructure, the new stamp features one of the recent achievements in this journey, the world-class Al Batinah Expressway. The 270 km long strategic road project starts from the end of Muscat Expressway in Halban and ends at Khatmat Milaha in the Wilayat of Shinas. It was selected to be featured on the stamp given its importance to Oman’s strategy of infrastructure and economic development.

Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Undersecretary for Transport in the Ministry of Transport, said, “Infrastructure is widely recognized as a key ingredient in any country’s economic success. If we look at Oman’s transport infrastructure, this sector has always enjoyed prime focus from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and the Governments of Oman over the years. He added, “We will continue our strategy at the Ministry of Transport to propel Oman’s overall socio-economic development by ensuring timely execution of mega and strategic projects like Al Batinah Expressway, worthy of being celebrated like in this instance on Oman’s 49th National Day commemorative stamp.”

Abdulmalik Albalushi, CEO of Oman Post, said, “Under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman has been on a consistent growth trajectory with an increased focus on non-oil sectors. Infrastructure is key to sustain and propel our country forward with confidence in order to create a prosperous future for generations to come. We have state-of-the-art road networks linking ports, free zones, airports and industrial zones that serve the needs of emerging markets. The Al Batinah Expressway is only one example of how Oman is taking the mantle when it comes to infrastructure, providing the right platform for the postal and logistics sectors to flourish.”