Oman Post diversifying service portfolio: CEO

Sharing industry insights with regional members of the postal sector, Oman Post’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulmalik al Balushi (pictured) recently participated at the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Regional Strategy Forum for the Arab Region 2019, held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Al Balushi spoke during the session ‘Regional Perspectives: Postal Operators’, where he highlighted opportunities and challenges within the Omani postal sector, and discussed the important role of operators to develop this industry now and into the future. Delegates from Oman Post also participated in the event’s preliminary day.

Organised by the UPU, the event, titled Perspectives on Postal Vision 2030, welcomed a variety of high-level speakers from across the postal sector who exchanged views on a wide range of topics. It is part of a series of six regional strategy forums to be held around the world in 2019. Engaging key stakeholders from ministries, designated operators and regulatory agencies, the Sharm El Sheikh Forum was divided into three sessions, offering industry perspectives from governments, postal operators and regulators.

“The logistics sector has been identified by Tanfeedh as a key pillar in advancing the socio-economic development of the Sultanate. Driven by ASYAD Group, Oman’s modern logistics infrastructure positions the Sultanate as a key player in developing the regional postal sector,” commented Al Balushi. “Oman Post has been embarking on a journey of business excellence, and such events constitute a unique platform for knowledge exchange, discussing the latest trends, highlighting challenges and opportunities within the sector.”

Oman Post is moving into retail digitalisation and diversifying its portfolio to include a broad range of services. Since its re-invention and the creation of its new strategy, ‘Driving Transformation through Business Excellence’, the organisation has been credited for driving valuable growth within the industry. Oman Post has been driving greater efficiencies in the sector and building the necessary capabilities for adequately dealing with the demands of Oman’s trade agreements with other nations and international bodies

