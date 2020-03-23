Oman Post continues to offer key services

Oman Post, an Asyad member company, will continue providing key services while ensuring the health of its team, customers and the community at large.

The company provided guidance and procedures to its team members in regards to operations and implemented measures in line with the directives from the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.

While continuously reviewing its procedures to adapt to the current Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, Oman Post encourages customers to avail of its services that do not require visiting any branches, ensuring social distancing is enforced.

During these uncertain times, Oman Post is actively monitoring the rapidly evolving situation. Given the importance of the postal services for communities across the Sultanate, the company is implementing its Business Continuity Plan, with operations ongoing with the minimal requirements of human resources at branches, and the remaining team members will resume working from home.

In order to limit customer visits to Oman Post’s branches, mail and parcels received at all branches will be delivered to customer premises across the Sultanate with a 36 percent discount, through the company’s latest service Asyad Express. Customers can also request to consolidate the delivery of all their parcels to their addresses at once. The new service will immediately be available in Muscat and across Oman in the next few days.

Abdulmalik al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post said, “We have put together and started the implementation of a solid Business Continuity Plan that adheres to the directives of the Supreme Committee on Coronavirus Management, while always prioritizing the health, safety, and well-being of our team, customers and the community. We want to ensure postal services continue. Our branch network, resources and expertise will help us to quickly adapt to the situation accordingly and put plans in place to continue providing customers with access to our services.”

Oman Post’s e-commerce Matjar service allows customers in the Sultanate to make purchases in the United States. The service is now available with 20 per cent discount for new subscribers and 10 per cent for previous members. Oman Post will continue to accept and process mail and parcels at its network of 83 branches.

Another service available to customers looking to send letters or parcels to their friends and family across 220 destinations globally is the International Premium Express Mail (IPEX), which offers quality, convenience coupled with competitive prices. In addition, and While actively monitoring the situation, Oman Post will leverage its core operations and vast branch network to support all efforts by the government and local charities in order to move and distribute items as required across the Sultanate.

(From the Observer Business Desk)