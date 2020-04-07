Oman Post champions community service during challenging Covid19 era

Muscat: The challenges posed by Covid19 inspired Oman Post, an Asyad member company, into mobilizing its resources whether services or team contributions and volunteerism to support national food security efforts, remote learning and the well-being of communities across the Sultanate.

The company has partnered with Dar Al Atta’a Association to deliver food packages to affected families and has been supporting AlRahma Association for Motherhood and Child Welfare’s initiative ‘Education Continues’ to deliver 1000 desktops to higher education students.

Abdulmalik Albalushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post said, “During such unprecedented times, all of us must act, whether public, or private sector or non-profit associations and the public in general. We must work together to mitigate the effects of this pandemic on our communities taking into consideration immediate needs and then work closely to plan for longer-term solutions.”

Albalushi added, “We will continue to navigate the complexity presented by this pandemic and work closely with all stakeholders to adapt and support our communities.”

Due to the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Dar Al Atta’a Association seeks to assist the largest number of beneficiaries by implementing a campaign to help those affected by the Corona virus. The aim of the campaign is to help those affected by business interruptions, low-income employees and families whose salaries were suspended during the crisis such as taxi drivers, fishermen, bus drivers, productive families and others.

Oman Post is working closely with the Association to put the required framework for an efficient operating model to deliver food to people in need while adhering to health and safety guidelines outlined by Oman Post and in full adherence with those of the Ministry of Health. Leveraging its teams across all regional of Oman, Oman Post employees and volunteer teams will join volunteers from the association to deliver food boxes to the homes of affected individuals and families.

With the current situation still unfolding and it is unclear how long school and university closures will last, Oman Post is supporting the nation-wide efforts of digital education as a viable solution. The company will use its capabilities across the Sultanate to deliver 1000 desktops to higher education students. This collaboration is part of AlRahma Association for Motherhood and Child Welfare’s initiative ‘Education Continues’.

Starting April 2, 2020, Oman Post has implemented stricter processes and procedures that limits customer walk-ins to all branches to appointments only http://omanpost.om/booknow/.

The company will continue to be operational with only essential staff remaining on-site, while all other staff working from home. Key available services include delivery of mailbox contents and parcels to customers’ physical addressees through the newly-launched door-to-door service, ‘Asyad Express’, by calling the dedicated customer service line on 24506999 to schedule delivery. In addition, Online shopping delivery from the USA remain operational via www.matjar.om. Working hours across all branches are Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm.