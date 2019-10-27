Oman Post announces discount on EMS

Muscat: Oman Post, an Asyad member company, has introduced up to 40 percent off on its outbound Express Mail Service (EMS). While Oman Post ships to 63 countries across the world, the new scheme which is geared towards individuals, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporates of all sizes is available for 24 countries. Customers looking to send shipments can visit one of the company’s 83 branches across the Sultanate and nearest to them to avail of this offer. The new promotion is in line with Oman Post’s strategy to put customers first and fuel the Sultanate’s economic growth.

Ahmed al Amri Express Mail Service Manager at Oman Post, said, “We always strive to implement and bring nothing but the best practices and standards into our services. Our Express Mail Service continues to evolve alongside the evolving requirements of our customers from all backgrounds whether retail or corporates. Our top priority is to offer them a competitive service that makes exporting their shipments easier, more convenient while boasting unparalleled levels of satisfaction.”

Oman Post is growing its EMS business with significant investments in technology to improve service performance, as well as introducing new features to enhance the service. The company has been implementing a robust development strategy, ‘Driving Transformation through Business Excellence’, which is in line with the national logistics strategy to position the Sultanate as a leading trade and logistics hub.

As one of Oman Post’s most popular and trusted services, the EMS has gone through a number of improvements including additional types of delivery such as home delivery and pick-up points domestically. Oman Post continues optimize core mail operations, enhancing its logistics network and international growth.