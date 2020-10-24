Oman plans $2bn international bond sale

MUSCAT: As part of the government’s approved plan to finance the projected deficit for the current year 2020, Oman is returning to the global debt market with the planned sale of an international bond aimed at raising $2 billion in two tranches with maturities of 7 years and 12 years.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance via ONA, the offer has been well-received by interested investors, which attests to market confidence in the government’s actions and measures to achieve financial stability and sustainability.