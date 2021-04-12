Local 

Oman plans 1.2 million smart electricity meters in five years

Oman Observer
The Director-General of subscriber affairs at the Authority for Public Services Regulation said that there is a project to gradually switch to smart electricity meters in the Sultanate. 
The target is to install 1,200,00 meters over the next five years in all governorates of the Sultanate.
He said he said that the project comes in line with the directions and goals of Oman 2040 Vision, which focused on keeping pace with global developments in technology to provide efficient services in the electricity sector.

