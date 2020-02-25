Oman, Philippines discuss cooperation

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Tuesday received Teodoro Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines. After HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and means of promoting cooperation between them in the economic field, encouraging joint ventures in sectors of energy and agriculture, setting up small and medium projects and organising exhibitions were reviewed. Issues and regional and international developments were also reviewed.

Teodoro Locsin stressed the importance of the Sultanate visit due to its positive aspects at the level of sharing views on a range of issues of mutual concern. He affirmed his country’s appreciation over the balanced policy being pursued by Oman in its international relations and promoting understanding among nations. He also praised the talks he conducted with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and officials in the Sultanate. The meeting was attended by Alawi and Narciso T Castaneda, Ambassador of the Philippines to the Sultanate. — ONA

Related