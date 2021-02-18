Oman, Peru sign agreement for mutual visa exemption

Muscat: The Sultanate and the Republic of Peru signed at the Foreign Ministry here today an agreement on mutual visa exemption for the holder of diplomatic, special and service passports.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the governments of the two countries by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al-Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs and Jose Luis Salinas, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru accredited to the Sultanate.

The agreement aims to upgrade the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. ONA