Oman pavilion at Korean museum

SEOUL: The Sultanate’s pavilion was opened at the Multiculture Museum of Korea under the auspices of Mohammed bin Salim al Harthi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea. The Sultanate’s permanent pavilion at the museum showcases Oman’s heritage items, books and photos and other cultural and touristic exhibits. The museum also contains pavilions dedicated to the diplomatic missions and plays a vital role in promoting peoples’ cultures. The Sultanate’s Embassy in Korea maintains good communication and cooperation with the Multiculture Museum of Korea by holding heritage exhibitions and lectures with the aim of familiarising with the Omani culture.

Al Harthi expressed his thanks to the director of the museum for his cooperation in allocating a permanent pavilion for the Sultanate which will contribute to promoting the Sultanate particularly among the students. The Sultanate’s pavilion is an extension to the embassy’s museum and an addition to the series of cultural events and activities conducted by the Sultanate’s Embassy in Seoul aimed at spreading Oman’s culture and promoting tourism in the Sultanate, the ambassador said. — ONA