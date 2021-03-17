Local 

Oman participates in session of GCC Ministerial Council

Oman Observer

RIYADH: The Sultanate took part in the 147th session of the GCC Ministerial Council held in Riyadh on Wednesday. The Sultanate’s delegation was headed by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister. The Council discussed some reports on following up the implementation of the Supreme Council’s decisions made at Sultan Qaboos and Shaikh Sabah Summit, as well as memoranda and reports raised by the ministerial committees and the Secretariat General. It also discussed topics pertaining to strategic dialogues among the GCC countries, other countries and international blocs. It also reviewed the latest regional and international developments. — ONA

