Oman participates in ministerial meeting for Arab-Japan Dialogue

Cairo: The Sultanate on Thursday took part in the 2nd round of the ministerial meeting for Arab-Japan Political Dialogue.

Held via video conferencing, the meeting was co-chaired by Shaikh Mohammed Abdulrahman al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar and Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan

The Sultanate’s delegation was headed by Abdullah Nasser al Rahbi, Oman’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

Al Rahbi said that the meeting touched on regional and international issues of common concern that covered crises and latest developments in the Arab region. The meeting also explored means of promoting cooperation between the Arab and Japanese sides in areas of science, culture and human resources development.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Al Rahbi underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Arab and Japanese sides in various political, economic, cultural and educational fields to tap the Japanese advanced expertise in these spheres. –ONA