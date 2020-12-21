Local 

Oman participates in GCC transport, communications undersecretaries committee’s meeting

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, today took part in the 23rd meeting of the GCC Transport and Communications Undersecretaries’ Committee.

The Sultanate was represented at the meeting, held via video-conferencing, by Eng. Salim Mohammed al-Nuaimi, Transport Undersecretary.

The meeting discussed many issues related to the existing and continuous cooperation among the GCC countries, the most important of which are the study of establishing a GCC Railway Authority, updating expectations of the volume and traffic of passengers and goods for the project.

The meeting also touched on the Unified Customs Law (Regulation) for the GCC states, the general framework for preparing guidelines for traffic safety in the GCC countries, and cooperation with the Intergovernmental Organisation for International Carriage by Rail (OTIF). –ONA

