Oman participates in CSDH Webinar

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday took part in the webinar of launching the report of the Commission on Social Determinants of Health (CSDH) in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR).

The Sultanate’s side was represented in the seminar, held via video conferencing, by Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, who gave remarks on the commission’s report.

The report covers several topics, such as health inequities in the EMR, Covid-19 and health inequalities, conflict, consequences and migration, in addition to culture, society and climate.

The report is expected to provide evidence and guidance on the Region’s progress in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in alignment with WHO’s 13th Global Programme of Work and the regional Vision 2023.

The Regional CSDH was established in November 2019 to review health inequities in WHO’s EMR and issue recommendations to address these inequities. –ONA