Oman participates in Corruption Control Convention’s meeting

Muscat: Represented by the State’s Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SAI), the Sultanate on Monday took part in the 4th meeting of governmental experts and representatives of independent authorities of countries that are party to Arab Convention Against Corruption (CAC).

The meeting, held via videoconferencing, discussed various topics on the agenda, including review of national legislations and best practices in the field of protection against crime and a mechanism to form a technical team to follow up the ideal implementation of the CAC.

The Sultanate ratified the CAC under Royal Decree No 28/2014, dated May 21, 2014. The Convention seeks to stimulate anti-corruption arrangements of all types and to facilitate the tracking of perpetrators, as well as ways to foster cooperation among Arab states in this field.

The agreement also explores means of enhancing decency, transparency, accountability and rule of law, besides encouraging individuals and civil society institutions to actively engage in preventing and controlling corruption. –ONA