Oman participates in Arab telecom ministers’ council

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Technology and Communications and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), participated in the 23rd Session of Arab Telecommunications and Information Council of Ministers in Riyadh. This year’s session is held under the theme “An Arab ambition for a Digital Generation.” The Omani delegation was headed by the Minister of Technology and Communications, Eng Azza bint Sulaiman bin Said al Ismailiya, who was accompanied by a number of officials from the ministry and the TRA.

The current session’s agenda includes the meeting of the Permanent Arab Committee for Telecommunications and Information during December 15-16, which was followed by a meeting of the members of the executive office.

The session’s agenda also included reviewing the main achievements in regards to the General Arab Postal Strategy 2018-2024, and following-up the implementation of the Regional Development Plan for the Arab Region 2017-2020. In addition, several important topics were discussed like the results of the meetings of the work team of the Permanent Arab Committee for Communications and Information, the Arab Initiative for Internet Governance in the Arab Region and the Arab Digital Capital Initiative.

The agenda also entailed exploring aspects of mutual collaboration with other regional groups and organisations in the ICT field, like the Arab-Chinese Collaboration, the Arab-African Collaboration and the collaboration with the Internet Society’s Regional Arab office. There were also discussions on the collaboration in the fields of Cybersecurity, combating crime and terrorism, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

