Oman participates in Arab Forum for Sustainable Development

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the State Audit Institution (SAI), is taking part in the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development (AFSD).

The three-day forum is being organized by the Economic Commission for Western Asia (ECWA) of the United Nations (UN) via video conferencing in the Lebanese Capital, Beirut under the theme (Accelerating Progress on the 2030 Agenda post-COVID-19).

SAI will present a paper on its role in auditing the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum’s agenda includes several themes focusing on accelerating progress in achieving SDGs during the recovery period post Covid-19.

The forum also discusses effective measures to overcome the pandemic, which has become one of the obstacles hindering the achievement of SDGs.

The forum receives a wide international participation from different entities representing governments, parliaments, private sector, international and regional organizations, as well as civil society and youth. –ONA