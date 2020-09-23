Oman operates relief aid to Sudan by sea

Muscat: The Sultanate continues operating its relief aid operations to the Republic of Sudan by sea, following massive flooding caused by heavy rains that inundated large swathes of the country.

Military transport vessels of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) set out from Said Bin Sultan Naval Base on Wednesday laden with a variety of basic human requirements and other relief items. The relief aid is operated, in coordination with Oman Charitable Organisation.

The move comes in implementation of the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, in pursuance of similar assistance and humanitarian efforts extended by the Sultanate to sisterly and friendly countries during emergencies or exceptional conditions. –ONA