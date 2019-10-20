Oman opens up Empty Quarter for flights

Muscat: The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has launched new routes in Oman’s airspace.

The opening of these routes will allow the passage of commercial flights bound for Southern Oman, North Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and South Africa and Saudi Arabia through the Empty Quarters (Rub’ al Khali ).

The new decision is expected to cut a considerable amount of travel time and fuel costs, especially on flights from Oman to Saudi Arabia and other GCC and Arab countries.

These routes will enhance the efficiency and safety of air traffic management by diverting them to low-density areas. The project has been planned and implemented by the Omani staff at Public Authority for Civil Aviation.

Flights over the Empty Quarter were disallowed over the limitations to monitoring the movements of an aircraft over a wide desert stretch.

According to senior analyst in the Arab civil aviation sector, the airspace over Oman is among the busiest in the world and opening of the Empty Quarter stretch is very significant. The Middle East’s aviation market is forecast to grow by five per cent by 2036.