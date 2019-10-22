Oman open medals account at GCC Women’s Games

After a two tough days at the sixth edition of the GCC Women’s Games which is underway in Kuwait until October 30, Oman’s bowling stars Sara al Maskriya and Aysha al Sibaniya opened the medals account for the Sultanate. The bowling duo claimed the first silver medal for the Sultanate. Another silver and bronze medals were captured by the shooting team at the Air rifle team 10 metres competitions.

Oman’s bowling doubles team members, Sara and Aysha, were very close to the gold medal as they were at the top order while they dropped to the second place in the second set. Oman national bowling team failed to succeed in the singles competitions as they were the champions in the last edition.

The shooting team which comprised of Umaima al Wahibiya, Horria al Yahyaeiya and Suhair al Jahdhamiya bagged silver medal at the air pistol 10 metres competitions while the Air rifle team for 10 metres won the bronze medal. The team comprised Amina al Tarshiya, Khadija al Jahafiya and Siham al Hasani.

Oman’s taekwondo team members will commence their campaign at the tournament on Friday. Oman had good chances to increase the medals tally as the Sultanate’s star Yusra al Shukriya will be available in the team besides to her teammate Sabra Mosa, Ruya al Saadiya, Marya al Saadiya and Rayan al Harthiya.

Oman handball team will seek for winning points as they will meet the defending champions Qatar on Thursday. The team will look for better performance as they suffered a 21-13 loss against the UAE team.

Oman basketball team faced two defeats, against hosts Kuwait and the UAE. The Sultanate team will look for better show against their next opponents Qatar who won the title in the last edition.

