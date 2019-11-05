89% of Omanis have own homes: Minister

Muscat: Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, said that around 89 percent of Omanis have their own homes and Oman is the only country in the world to grant land to women.

Speaking at the GCC Ministers of housing, he said the Royal Decree 125/2008 amended some provisions of the law that allowed women equal rights to request for land as their brothers.

The minister also announced the launch of an initiative to honor the private sector and charity organizations for their effective contribution to social housing schemes during the next meetings of the GCC housing ministers.