Oman Olympic Academy provides 225 training hours for 170 participants

MUSCAT: The Oman Olympic Academy (OOA) has completed its first year since its inauguration in December 2018 under the patronage of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs. The OOA has organised many training programmes and courses during the year to qualify competencies in various academic disciplines in the field of sports by providing 225 training hours for 170 participants.

Believing in its vision of developing human resources in sports in Oman and spreading and promoting the values and Olympic philosophy, the academy has been keen in 2019 to provide high quality programmes by attracting academics and specialists in various sports sciences to develop and qualify human competencies in sports institutions in the best modern methods. It has built initiatives and constructive ideas to serve sports.

The programmes dealt with sports management as well as Olympic education.

In March 2019, the Advanced Sports Management Diploma Programme, which was organised in cooperation with International Olympic Solidarity, started with the participation of 18 administrators from Oman Olympic Committee, associations, sports committees and the Ministry of Sports Affairs.

Considering the increasing local and international sports events, the academy organised a course on managing and organising sports events conducted by Abdullah Yousef al Mulla, ceremonies director at ANOC, in April.

In June, the academy organised injuries and sports rehabilitation course in light of the increasing injured athletes, whether in training or friendly matches or local and international competitions, and within the framework of development plans and sports care programme.

The course of modern methods in risk management and its applications in sports institutions and bodies was held from June 30 to July 2 in order to acquire the 26 participants modern concepts in risk management in sports institutions. Training was given on how to identify, analyse, address and follow up risks through a group exercises and their effects on the institution or sports projects.

Within the framework of enhancing and developing the capabilities of OOC, associations and sports committees’ administration related to Olympic participations, administrative procedures and related meetings, the Olympic education course was organised in September with the aim of equipping participants with many skills, including improving communication between the bodies involved in the preparation of Olympic participation.

During October, a course was held to integrate different ways of rehabilitating people with disabilities in sports institutions. The course shed light on the difficulties faced by sports institutions in integrating them and also provided appropriate ways to deal with them positively.

In November, the academy organised the basics of sports training and targeted athletes specialised in competitions and fitness training. They were given scientific information to apply the foundations of sports training and fitness in accordance with the current qualification level.

The Oman Olympic Academy plans to complete the rest of its programmes this December.

