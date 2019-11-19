Oman Olympic Academy organises final chapter of advanced sports management diploma programme

MUSCAT: The seventh and final chapter of OOA’s Advanced Sports Management Diploma Programme started on Tuesday as part of IOC’s support programme through International Olympic Solidarity. The programme will end on Thursday after continuing the workshops that began in March.

The workshops were held for three days a month for seven continuous courses.The final chapter includes the submission of research and final studies by 20 participants from OOC, associations, sports committees and the Ministry of Sports Affairs. The studies revolve around real administrative obstacles facing sports institutions and giving solutions from their point of views.

It also delves on the ideal administrative situation applied in sports institutions based on proposals from workshops in the course. The research will be evaluated by an internationally certified lecturer Hisham bin Salem al Adwani, Director of the Advanced Sports Management Diploma Programme, and International Olympic Solidarity after the approval of course director. The participants will receive a diploma of advanced course in sports after completion of study according to the applicable conditions for such specialised programmes, in addition to a certificate from Oman Olympic Academy for attendance and participation.

