Muscat: Oman oil price (June Delivery 2021) on Thursday reached 61.31 US Dollars, comprising a rise by 39 cents from the price of yesterday (Wednesday), which was 60.92 US Dollars.

The average price of Oman oil (April Delivery 2021) has stabilized at 60.85 US Dollars, thus 6.60 US Dollars per barrel higher than March Delivery 2021. –ONA