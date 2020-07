Muscat: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price (September Delivery 2020) on Thursday reached 44.05 US Dollars.

The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Thursday rose 25 cents from the price of yesterday (Wednesday), which was 43.80 US Dollars.

The average price of Oman oil (July Delivery 2020) has stabilized at 33.68 US Dollars, thus 10.03 US Dollars per barrel higher than June Delivery 2020. –ONA