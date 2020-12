Muscat: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price (February Delivery 2020) on Monday reached 50.40 US Dollars.

The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Monday declined 83 cents from the price of last (Friday), which was 51.23 US Dollars.

The average price of Oman oil (January Delivery 2021) has stabilized at 43.83 US Dollars, thus 2.72 US Dollars per barrel higher than December Delivery 2020. –ONA