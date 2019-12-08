Oman Oil explores expansion plans in Tanzania

Muscat: Led by David Kalife, Chief Executive Officer, a delegation from Oman Oil Marketing Company recently visited its new subsidiary in Tanzania as part of building on its ambitious international expansion plans.

A highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the company’s new office in the Masaki area of Dar es Salaam. The group also took the opportunity to tour several upcoming and potential service station sites, meet with their local team and business partners, before ending their visit with Ambassador Ali al Mahrooqi at the Omani Embassy.

“Part of Oman Oil Marketing Company’s roadmap is to expand our footprint, carrying the Sultanate’s name beyond its borders. We have already broken into the international market, having opened our first mega station in Dammam, and we are excited to be foraying into the Tanzanian market,” said Kalife. “We have chosen to invest in Tanzania due to the country’s projected growth, the positive macroeconomic forecast, and political stability. We look forward to giving back to the Tanzanian people with more than just fuel, but a whole host of innovative products and services to delight our customers there.”

Apart from operating 223 service stations and one mega station in the Sultanate, Oman Oil Marketing Company is forging ahead into the international market, having opened two service stations in Saudi Arabia, with 2 more projected to open before year-end. Its first service station in Tanzania is set to open in the coming months, including fuel retailing as well as shop, food, and services.

The company is also looking into further expansion opportunities elsewhere. Aiming to position itself as the most customer-centric marketer in the GCC, the company has put in place a unique business model to build its reputation as the preferred one-stop-shop.