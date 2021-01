Muscat: Oman oil price (March Delivery 2020) on Wednesday reached 56.23 US Dollars, comprising a rise by 1.17 US Dollar from the price of yesterday (Tuesday), which was 55.06 US Dollars.

The average price of Oman oil (February Delivery 2021) has stabilised at 50 US Dollars, thus 6.17 US Dollars per barrel higher than January 2021. –ONA