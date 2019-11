MUSCAT: Oman Oil and Orpic Group will not proceed with its plans for a large-scale purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant within Sohar Industrial Port this year following a review of the feasibility of the project.

The proposed plant was designed for a production capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum of PTA as a brownfield expansion to its existing Aromatics plant

in Suhar. The group continues to be committed to investing in other growth projects.

Liwa Plastics Industrial Complex, a $6.7 billion petrochemicals project, will commence commercial production in 2020. Other major projects, such as the Duqm Refinery and Duqm Petrochemicals Complex, are progressing well.

Duqm Refinery is in the construction phase with 37.5 per cent project progress and Duqm Petrochemicals Complex is at the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) stage. Both projects are in partnership with Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI). The group also continues to grow its upstream business.

Through these and other projects, the group will continue to position itself as an integrated energy company delivering sustainability and business excellence. — ONA

