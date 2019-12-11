Oman Observer says farewell to gentleman journalist 

Senior journalist George Philip, who is retiring after rendering exemplary service as a member of the Observer editorial team for 25 years, was given a farewell by his colleagues on Wednesday. Hailing from the Indian state of Kerala, George has had the good fortune of serving the Sultanate as a journalist during the formative years of the newspaper and played a significant role in the organisation.

Ever since he joined the Observer as a Sub-Editor, after a stint in the Indian Express in his motherland, he has watched the Sultanate’s development march from close quarters and truthfully highlighted it in these columns in a fitting manner. A gentleman journalist, as he is known in the circles of his ilk, George has been a good friend to his colleagues and a dedicated staff member to the national daily.

Editor-in-Chief Abdullah al Shueily, who wished George happiness and well-being in the years to come and success in his future endeavours, thanked him for his sincere work done with remarkable discipline and punctuality. Fondly recounting the warm friendship that they cherish, his colleagues also wished him a happy, healthy and fruitful long life. George, in his reply, thanked the organisation as well as his colleagues for the love and cooperation that they extended to him during his quarter-century-long tenure.