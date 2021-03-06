Oman-Nepal webinar focuses on waste management trends

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 6

The Embassy of Nepal recently organised a webinar between six metropolitan cities of Nepal and Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) on the theme, ‘Scientific Waste Management: Practices in Nepal and Oman’.

Welcoming the guests and participants, Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal (pictured), Ambassador of Nepal, highlighted the significant of the virtual programme, and also commended the successful efforts of Oman in the waste management sector.

Speaking during the opening session, the Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Chiribabu Maharjan, reflected on the role of such initiatives in contributing to knowledge enhancement and capacity development.

He thanked the Embassy of Nepal for hosting the webinar.

Also taking part was the Mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City, Bijaya Kumar Sarawagi, who stressed the importance of modern waste management methodologies.

He also noted that the webinar was the first collaborative effort in advancing knowledge sharing in the waste management arena.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Harthy, Vice President — Strategic Development, be’ah, noted that waste management is a combined effort involving the government and local community.

For waste to the effectively managed, efforts should be made in minimizing waste at the source and properly handled until it is disposed of in designated landfills. Also from the Omani side, Khamis al Siyabi, Department Head — Municipal Solid Waste Operations, highlighted the overall aspects of waste management in Oman.

A number of officials from the Nepali side took turns to present their perspectives on waste management practices in their respective municipalities.

They included: Hari Kumar Shrestha, Chief — Environment Management Department, Kathmandu Metropolitan City; Pradip Kumar Amatya, Environment Division, Lalitpur Metropolitan City; Ghanashyam Kafley, Environment Section, Biratnagar Metropolitan City; Rajeeb Singh, Environment Division, Birgunj Metropolitan City; Birat Ghimire, Bharatpur Metropolitan City and Sabina Gautam, Section Officer, Pokhara Metropolitan City.

The presentations were followed by constructive interactions. In concluding remarks, Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal, thanked the participants for their enthusiastic participation and encouraged all the municipalities to embrace best practices in waste management practices, while exhorting all to commence their march towards zero waste.

Conducted by Somesh Thapa, Second Secretary at the Embassy, the webinar was also attended by Fatma al Mujaini, MSW Strategies Manager, Planning Department; Ahmed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Regional Operations Manager — be’ah; Mishal al Riyami also of be’ah, engineers/heads of Environment and Waste Management Departments in various municipalities and other officials from Nepal and Oman.