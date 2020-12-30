Oman needs more competitive swimmers

In an exclusive interview with Oman Observer, FORMER OLYMPIC COACH IVAN Proskura tells Anuroop Athiparambath about the nuances of swim coaching –

Former Olympic coach Ivan Proskura feels Oman swimmers have good potential with their impressive physique suitable for the sport.

Former coach of Ukraine, Proskura now works in Oman as the head coach of Nautilus Swimming Club since January 2016.

What are your impressions about swimmers in Oman?

Swimmers of Oman make quite a pleasant impression physique. It seems they could be quite competitive both on the Asian continent and at world-level competitions. But the number of swimmers is not big.

The example of Hungary and Russia. The increase in the number of swimming pools in these countries leads to an increase in the number of coaches, which leads to an increase in the number of swimmers.

What is the important step to be taken by the Oman swimming authorities?

I wish we can see the increase in the number of competitive swimmers in Oman. I have visited the sports complex in Nizwa with the indoor Olympic size swimming pool a while ago, it’s a dream pool of many clubs in other countries, but I was told there are no swimming coaches there and no competitive swimmers.

In many countries there is a long queue of kids willing to join swimming schools, the coaches select from those having a potential to develop to enrol to competitive swimming squads, it is prestigious to become a great athlete, not only to be able to swim.

How important is the role of a swimming coach?

Good coach has to motivate athlete constantly, increasing number of swimming coaches will increase the number of swimmers.

Many countries implement a state programme aimed to boost swimming. Such a programme has been working for 12 years.

The programme also includes compulsory swimming lessons for kids in grade 2 and 3. If we had 2-3 students able to swim before the programme started, in 4 years we had only 1-2 students not able to swim.

Competitive swimming, not recreational, means participation at the swim meets. My swimmers back in Ukraine used to join 20-30 swim meets a year. In the USA for example, swimmers enter swim meets 3-4 times a month.

WHAT ARE the advantages of competitive swimming?

Why the parents in Europe or United States are eager and motivated to enrol their kids into competitive swimming? Competitive swimming makes children healthier, builds their body, lung capacity, weight control (especially in the era of IT development, when kids are becoming gadget addicted); it makes them active, confident and disciplined.

Many studies show that swimmers are better in studies.

How do you rate conditions in Oman?

Weather in Oman is amazing for swimming. It’s a year round sports activity including competitions, which builds swimmers’ character, makes them emotionally stronger and get many friends. It’s a lifesaving skill! Moreover, competitive swimming is your pass to the colleges, getting into the college swim team will be an achievement.

We are witnessing how competitive swimming is becoming semi-professional and professional. Many parents motivate kids, support them, after a while you see how swimmers themselves become even more motivated, goal and result-oriented. While being in a swim team, kids are developing their communicational skills getting together with team-mates, coaches, team administrators and of course competitors.

What is your advice to budding swimmers?

By attending swim meets locally, regionally and internationally, they are exploring the world. Experiencing the joy of victory, defeat bitterness, the young swimmers are learning a life lesson.

The dream of each motivated competitive swimmer should be an Olympic medal or at least participation at Olympic Games.

How do you recall your Olympic experience?

Trust me, being part of Olympics is much more interesting than what you see on TV.

Emotions, intense competitive atmosphere is much more excitement, especially when you are participant, not only spectator. Meeting and communicating to outstanding athletes of the world is a great satisfaction.

World-known actors, singers are regular guests of the Olympic village. Olympic Games are exhausting, but such a great and unforgettable experience.

your experience with the Nautilus Swimming Club?

It is not enough entering the local meets only, where the competition is limited in age groups, swimmers must enter the big meets regularly. For the time I have been working in Oman, the biggest meets in the region my swimmers from Nautilus Swimming Club entered were the Middle East Junior and Open Championships as well as the World Cup stage in Doha, Qatar. I have also seen several swimmers from Oman at that meets.

How can the club help the national team?

Joint training sessions which clubs or teams host motivate a lot. If Nautilus swimmers can have joint sessions with the national team, that can be beneficial for both teams in my opinion. Last year, several Nautilus swim team members, including Omani swimmers, joined a one-month training camp with Italian swimmers in Sardinia, Italy. It was a great experience for all of them.

the pandemic EFFECT on training?

We have to accept the fact that COVID-19 has negatively affected the training process, but this time will pass. I believe that in few years time, swimmers from Oman will make themselves known on the world arena as Arab world representatives Oussama Mellouli, Olympic champion from Tunisia and Farida Osman, world junior champion from Egypt.