Oman National Day marked

MELBOURNE: The Consulate-General of the Sultanate of Oman in Melbourne, Australia, represented by Dr Hamood bin Amir al Wardi, Consul-General, hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th National Day anniversary. The reception was attended by a number of ambassadors of sisterly and friendly countries, heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of Victoria State in the Australian parliament, businessmen, academics, consulate staff and Omani students at Australian universities. Dr Al Wardi delivered a speech at the event in which he highlighted the achievements which took place in many vital sectors in the Sultanate since the beginning of His Majesty’s reign. He also stressed the strong relations binding the Sultanate and Australia at the levels of governments and peoples alike.

