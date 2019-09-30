Main 

Oman National Cert detects vulnerability in Apple IOS

The Information Technology Authority’s (ITA) Oman National Cert, represented by researcher Saif al-Hinai, senior IT Security Analyst, has been able to detect a vulnerability in Apple’s IOS system, said a statement.

Apple was informed of the details of this vulnerability and after verification took several measures, including repair of the vulnerability system in his latest operating version (IOS 13).

Oman Cert said that Apple has documented this discovery on behalf of the Center and the Omani researcher in its official page where it announced the discovered vulnerabilities on September 27, 2019, known as CVE-2019-8731.

It also stated in a statement that this vulnerability was a permissions issue that allowed for incorrect and unauthorized execution permission to be granted which can be exploited to leak user information.

This discovery of second of Apple vulnerabilities in Apple Sytems reported by Oman Cert on December 20, 2016, said the statement.

Oman National Cert has urged users to follow the latest security updates for all systems that are announced.

