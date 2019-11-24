Oman narrates a story to the world!

ver the past five decades, Omanis have been narrating an exemplary unique story to the whole world. In fact, this story is being inherited for generations and one of its kind globally! The story started between a father and a nation! The story is portraying Oman having blessed with a benevolent father and a wise leader, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Simply, I can say he is a father of everyone living in this blessed country, citizens and residents alike for all admire him.

Many regard him as a miracle who is bestowed not only to Oman, but the whole world! No exaggeration on this, but it’s really true what people say and think of him due to many reasons they loved him since he came to the throne. Thousands of great achievements he has brought to Omanis and others all around the world.

Being named the man of peace, all the great initiatives and efforts to serve international peace process, political misunderstandings and conflicts have been acknowledged by the whole world — His Majesty transformed the country over the past 49 years to a prosperous one today. He introduced the Blessed Renaissance to announce the start for a better tomorrow for all Omanis.

Likewise, Oman is blessed with dedicated people who love their highly inspired and amazingly devoted leader. The unquestionable success of Oman’s Renaissance has prompted many admirers to explore the secret behind its success.

Oman has evolved as a unique blend of modernisation and heritage and cultural values that are recognised by the international community. Oman has made progress in different walks of life apart from maintaining its cultural and historical identity. It is true that we are proud of being Omanis and having His Majesty; others are also praising his wise leadership and compassion

to his subjects.

Whoever lives in Oman and experience the authentic lifestyle, generous hospitality and unique traditions as well as humble personality of Omanis, will definitely realise the man behind such morals in every single Omani. His Majesty has not only built the country, but shaped the personality of Omanis; all reflect his principles, kindheartedness, courtesy and many other genuine merits.

From there comes the mutual and unsurpassed love between Omanis and His Majesty, father of the nation. Out of his strong confidence on his fellow citizens, over the past decades, His Majesty has been involving Omanis in the nation-building process and creating bright future that he had promised them since his first day he ascended the throne. After all, he has not only given prosperous life for people, but striving to make a brighter future and a decent life for the generations to come.

The story of shared love between the father and his people is never completed. As long as each of us is still kicking and breathing, the love will keep beating in our hearts. It is actually a distinctive love story, which is and will not be happening again in the history of any nation, but in this country. It mirrors the love of citizens and residents alike to His Majesty; some expatriates left their countries and call Oman ‘home.’ Some are here for the sake of making a living, while others enjoy their post-retirement life in Oman.

As we are still celebrating the 49th National Day of Oman, we pray to the Almighty Allah to bless our beloved leader His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and shower him with blessings and support. Commemorating the National Day anniversary is a moment of reflection which gives Omanis, known as the ambassadors of hospitality, a sense of pride and joy.

O’ Allah with all our heartfelt and honest prayers, we ask you to protect His Majesty and grant him prosperous

and long life.

